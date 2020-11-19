ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 27%

Cake Mix

4.6(14)
Sleepy
Happy
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 14 reviews

Strain Details

Cake Mix is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cake Mix. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Cake Mix effects

5 people reported 16 effects
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Muscular dystrophy
20% of people say it helps with muscular dystrophy

Cake Mix reviews14

