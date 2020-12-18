Made By Revolutionary Clinics In MA..I Always Buy At Least 1 Sativa & 1 Indica/Hybrid And Always Get The Newest Strains Out That I've Yet To Try...So When I read up On It,I was Intrigued By What Type Of Experience I'd Have with It...The Name Was More Than Fitting For The Crazy Terps That Emitted As Soon As Cracked Open The Jar...The Instant Aroma, Straight Up Overwhelming Smell Of A Bottle Of Mr.Clean/Pungent Skunky Pine-Sol To The Next Level....The Buds Were Classic Sativa Shapes Skinny Conical Buds That Get Skinnier That Leads To A Point At The Top Of The Buds...The Nugs Were very Dense and Compact Tight Lime Green With bright Orange Pistils....The Taste Of This Strain was Just That Of The Aromas..With The Chemmy/Overwhelming taste Of a Very Strong and Pungent Pine-Sol Taste To it...The High Was An Absolute Joy, Where It Gives U Introspection and A Very ClearHeaded,Creative,Upbeat, Energetic,Euphoric and Gives U the Push U Need To Get Stuff Done...I'd compare the high as the Same As An Double Espresso with Medical Effects..