Mr. Clean reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mr. Clean.
Mr. Clean strain effects
Reported by 42 real people like you
Mr. Clean strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Mr. Clean reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........8
December 18, 2020
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
The happiest most relaxed high I've ever had by far. I'm worried this strain has become my white whale ever since a friend of mine brought some back from Colorado. Work and life have been a big stressor lately and just a couple hits of Mr. Clean made it all go away. I was happy and stress free and we just laid out on the deck all night and talked while watching for shooting stars and eating leftover Halloween candy from a bad 2020 turnout. I wish I could find more of this strain to keep in reserve when I have a really rough week and just need to relax and reset. Mr. Clean absolutely does everything as promised in it's description.
D........4
October 11, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Made By Revolutionary Clinics In MA..I Always Buy At Least 1 Sativa & 1 Indica/Hybrid And Always Get The Newest Strains Out That I've Yet To Try...So When I read up On It,I was Intrigued By What Type Of Experience I'd Have with It...The Name Was More Than Fitting For The Crazy Terps That Emitted As Soon As Cracked Open The Jar...The Instant Aroma, Straight Up Overwhelming Smell Of A Bottle Of Mr.Clean/Pungent Skunky Pine-Sol To The Next Level....The Buds Were Classic Sativa Shapes Skinny Conical Buds That Get Skinnier That Leads To A Point At The Top Of The Buds...The Nugs Were very Dense and Compact Tight Lime Green With bright Orange Pistils....The Taste Of This Strain was Just That Of The Aromas..With The Chemmy/Overwhelming taste Of a Very Strong and Pungent Pine-Sol Taste To it...The High Was An Absolute Joy, Where It Gives U Introspection and A Very ClearHeaded,Creative,Upbeat, Energetic,Euphoric and Gives U the Push U Need To Get Stuff Done...I'd compare the high as the Same As An Double Espresso with Medical Effects..
D........5
January 10, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is a very classic cannabis that will have you high and leave you dry (dry skin, eyes, and mouth). This drying sensation is most likely due to me using joints/flower (but left me dryer than most other flowers I have had). It has a very addicting taste of sweet limes and leaves a tingle in your body. The highs had me giggling and bouncing out of my chair as I played video games. Highly recommend this strain if you haven't tried it and enjoys Sativas similar to Alaskan Thunder F*ck (ATF, another Sativa). Though typically I enjoy Indica's due to my ADHD/ADD and bad sleep.
I........g
May 28, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is It, the One, the strain I have been searching for for years but didn't know it. My main purposes for medicinal marijuana use are chronic pain, depression, ADD (helps focus and motivation), anxiety, and spark creativity. With Mr. Clean I can clean, paint, see friends, and run errands without anxiety, overthinking, or racing thoughts. I also don't get couch-locked. I don't need a lot of Mr. Clean either. I have a hard time getting medicated enough to get out of my own way - to do the things I need and want to do; I come close, but it's never been this perfect. If you struggle with getting "everyday" things done, if it feels like you need to do everything on your to-do list all at once, if your thoughts are making you feel physically paralyzed, try this strain; it might be the strain you've needed all along.
D........e
June 5, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Best high I’ve ever had. Makes you feel happy and energized. Smoking this I was frolicking through the woods. Definitely makes you want to explore
c........g
November 3, 2020
Mr. Clean delivers a high exactly as promised - you’ll want to clean your room and run a marathon at the exact same time. This would be a great workout weed, but not great for hanging
L........1
April 22, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Picked this bad boy up @ Goldleaf in MD during their 4/20 sale... Honestly could be one of favs. The smell=Heaven, I'm more drawn to the piney, citrus smells, Grapefruit sour, memory loss types. This had me sailing, used it to do mundane activities, DEF HELPS. You'll Love it!
r........n
May 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I got this from Bold in the Arkansas MM program. It was my first time at the dispensary and a wonderful budtender who, like myself, struggles with anxiety and depression. She recommended Mr Clean and she nailed it. Keep in mind, I take a lot of CBD so that helps counteract the negative psychoactive effects I used to get from using cannabis. So yeah, Mr Clean makes me happy. One of my favorite sativas for daytime sessions. Great for stress & anxiety.