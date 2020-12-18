stock photo similar to Mr. Clean
SativaTHC 20%CBG 2%
Mr. Clean
aka Mister Clean, Sr. Clean
Mr. Clean, also known as "Mister Clean" and "Sr. Clean," is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Lime Skunk and The Cube. Mr. Clean has an intense aroma of limes and sweet, tart candies. Mr. Clean gets its name because this strain is known to have the ability to "clean out" bad moods, which makes Mr. Clean the perfect strain for lifting your spirits. Mr. Clean will make you feel slightly tingly but coherent enough to get things on your to-do list marked off. Medical Marijuana patients choose Mr. Clean to help with chronic stress and fatigue. Mr. Clean buds are a mix of light and dark green with orange hairs and a hint of frostiness.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mr. CleanOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mr. Clean strain effects
Reported by 42 real people like you
Mr. Clean strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mr. Clean products near you
Similar to Mr. Clean near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mr. Clean strain reviews42
Read all reviews
d........8
December 18, 2020
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
D........4
October 11, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
D........5
January 10, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy