Hybrid

Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.

365 reported effects from 49 people
Happy 75%
Euphoric 75%
Uplifted 63%
Relaxed 61%
Creative 44%

Avatar for OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Mt Hood Magic (Durban Poison / Northern Lights#5 cross -- Sativa leaning Hybrid) THC: 30% CBD: 0.4% Location found: Hi Cascade Date purchased: 4.29.16 Price: $18.00 / 2g’s Weight: 2.0g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: A zesty enterprise of pungent earth and faded ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for limonene.terp
Member since 2016
If you could pick only one strain to vape for the rest of your life, this would be it. I don't take these sorts of claims lightly, either. This is an extraordinary strain, possibly conceived in another universe. It's euphoric highs and slightly fading streaks of color in your vision make this work o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for PT820
Member since 2016
Strain: -Mt. Hood Magic Date Purchased: -11/26/16 Location: -Bend, OR Type: -Flower Amount: -1 gram Method of Consumption: -Vaporizer(Valcano) Review: The initial fragrance upon opening the bag sparked memories of childhood family trips. Stopping at local farms and picking blackberries while traveli...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Squatchmo
Member since 2016
A few minutes after smoking a half gram joint and I can't help but notice how incredibly stupid high I am. Around half hour ago I was ANGRY or UPSET or DEPRESSED or all of the above; a few puffs away and I am completely de-stressed. I'm willing to bet I got a sativa-dominant phenotype due to the s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Love Mt. Hood Magic. Prefer the phenotype that leans towards Northern Lights #5, but both are great. The NL5 reminds me of a slightly more indica version of Memory Loss. Very high and spacey. Relaxation welcomes you, but a sativa edge gives you an alertness that doesn't leave you couch-locked. G...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
New Strains Alert: Tigermelon, Mt. Hood Magic, Kid N’ Cookies, Logic Diesel, and More
3 Strains, Products, and Pieces of Advice for Viewing the Total Solar Eclipse
