MVP Cookies strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
w........5
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Very nice.
h........y
August 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Ours was from Pacific Stone, at 22.17%. Incredibly fresh, deliciously aromatic, tasty, and smooth. I felt bright, uplifted, euphoric, giggly, philosophical… and my body melts into my happy place: Superb. We bought more, immediately. “It’s more Cookies than Cookies!”