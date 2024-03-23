MVP Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Cookies. This strain is named after the basketball legend and the popular cookie, and it has a potent and flavorful profile with hints of diesel and herbal. MVP Cookies is 18-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MVP Cookies effects include happiness, relaxation, and sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose MVP Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Pacific Stone, MVP Cookies features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of MVP Cookies typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy-handed hybrid that can put them in a happy head space and ease any worries they may have while melting every muscle in their body and sedating them thoroughly. MVP Cookies is also known for its dense and sticky buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MVP Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.