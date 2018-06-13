ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mystery Jazz is an enchanting strain with a bright and complex aroma. Created by Pat Pooler of Heroes of the Farm, Mystery Jazz is the intricate genetic marriage of Jazz (Oregon Raspberry Kush x Galactic Jack) and Mystery Machine (Scooby Snacks x Girltime). This unique combination of strains gives Mystery Jazz a bright citrus flavor intermixed with hints of rosemary and dough. The aroma is underpinned by cream and buttered crust, and subtle floral notes mingle with this strain’s lemon tart fragrance. Mystery Jazz provides enjoyable invigoration perfect for social gatherings or improving the mood.  

Avatar for Malanunit88
Member since 2018
Smooth taste, very pungent sweet aroma.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PandaMom
Member since 2018
Mystery Jazz is smooth and tasty and absolutely awesome, I am functional, happy and without the pain or stress..To me this is the perfect day use strain with Dawg biscuit #4 for evenings/nights.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for GanjaBomb4
Member since 2018
Love love love this strain! A friend had it! And I’m came specifically for it! Great flavors highly recommended(:
CreativeGigglyHappyUplifted
