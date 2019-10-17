ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Scooby Snacks
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Scooby Snacks

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 193 reviews

Scooby Snacks

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Floral

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 193 reviews

Scooby Snacks
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Floral

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

111 people reported 817 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 37%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 24%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

193

Show all

Avatar for brianr86
Member since 2015
This strain is such an amazing sleep aid! It makes you feel like you are crawling into a grilled cheese bed of warm gooey cheesy sheets of goodness with toasty bread blankets. Then 9 hours later you awake from what feels like hibernation perfectly rested with zero haziness. I am all but non functi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Albatross714
Member since 2017
I consider myself a VETERAN smoker, I drive, ride bikes, whatevs...but this shit is HEAVY! Do NOT OPERATE A MOTOR VEHICLE OR HEAVY EQUIPMENT on this medicine! After all, its hard to drive when you're wrapped in a gooey melted Cheese sandwich. 😂
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for nyndiem
Member since 2014
I've already reviewed this strain but I just picked some up again. The taste and smell gets me every time. Out of the 3 strains I picked up (the white, skunk #1 and scooby snacks) this one is the clear winner. Everyone says "a well balanced hybrid" when reviewing strains and I usually don't feel th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Scooby Snacks (Heavy Indica leaning Hybrid) THC: 23.9% CBD: 0.2% Grower: PigFarm Location found: Natural Wonders Date purchased: 1.28.16 Price: $40.00 (with $5.00 off) == $35.00 for an ⅛ Nitro canned sealed Weight: 3.5g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: Reminded me of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for XxW4rsongXx
Member since 2015
very good strain nice and relaxing . makes me want to play games all day lol.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Scooby Snacks nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Scooby Snacks nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Strain
Scooby Snacks
First strain child
Gorilla Snacks
child
Second strain child
Tarmonster
child

Products with Scooby Snacks

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Scooby Snacks nearby.

Good reads

Show all

7 cannabis strains with balanced mind and body effects
7 cannabis strains with balanced mind and body effects