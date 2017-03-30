ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Galactic Jack

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 105 reviews

Galactic Jack

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

Effects

461 reported effects from 69 people
Happy 68%
Energetic 65%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 50%
Focused 49%

Reviews

105

Avatar for tinyhands
Member since 2015
Galactic Jack has reserved my education regarding the ability to read or comprehend information in a logical manner. Other than that, tuna casserole.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for OnlytheFinestGreen
Member since 2014
This is one of the best strains I've ever tried. It allows me to relax and mellow out very effectively without getting paranoid. I also feel more focused, creative and aware when taking it.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for KristinaKinda
Member since 2014
one of my favorite sativas. I'm a daily medical user for flowers and wouldn't recommend this to novice users because it's a very heavy hitting sativa (paranoia and general jumpiness). Got a lot done though because it is very energetic. I would recommend for morning use if you have a lot of easy rel...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for gatorhunts420
Member since 2015
Love love this medical strain! So tasty. If you've grown both parents you can see the space queen influence. The color of purplish pink. Fully covered in tricomes. It's a day time use for most but beware cause it's also known to be couch lock also. I personally am watching Hamilton's Pharmacopoeia o...
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GreyGhostGreenPirate
Member since 2016
Anything with Jack Herer sign me up to try out! This bud simply tastes amazing! Smoked it earlier this morning and have been high/focused/and gettin' er done! Great bud to enjoy during the day or over the weekend doing fun choirs!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Galactic Jack

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

