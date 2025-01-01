Neutral Flame is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Fire OG. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Neutral Flame is known for its moderate to high THC content, typically ranging from 18% to 24%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Neutral Flame features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Neutral Flame typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Neutral Flames effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Neutral Flame, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.