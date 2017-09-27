ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

New Glue

Formerly GG5

New Glue

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

676 reported effects from 75 people
Relaxed 85%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 53%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 40%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for Nickbayon
Member since 2016
This strain is amazing, I am a heavy smoker and even I find myself very high with a little amount. Very potent, and comparable to the intensity of edibles if enough is smoked. Very cerebral and a strong sense of time and space distortion. I find that usually after smoking GG#5 I'm laying on the couc...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Scribzilla
Member since 2016
I got a bag of Cheetos in the kitchen.. been trying to Criss Angel that shit into my hand for the last 30 minutes. Mindfreak
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Yourstonerbro
Member since 2015
I have a high tolerance and I got as high as my first time
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for reynoso23
Member since 2016
I found this strain to immediately start with a heavy head high especially around the eyes then before you know it you start to feel things sort of sort slow down around you and then body starts to become heavy too move around very good to smoke on any given occasion and I recommend for those who n...
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I was much happier with this strain than some who reviewed this strain. I found this phenotype to be similar to GG#4 in its ability to give you initial energy to get stuff done. Like it's parents it will glue you to the couch. Unlike its parents, this one will have you growing roots out your bac...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Chem's Sister
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
New Glue

