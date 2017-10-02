ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sister Glue

Formerly GG1

Sister Glue

Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

Effects

Relaxed 72%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 38%
Uplifted 38%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

494

smoked in a free preroll from Urban Wellness in Albuquerque NM. tested at 24.13%THC and 0.08%CBD. very nice piney skunk taste. pretty strong hitting, will definitely make you cough here and there. very warm, deep body buzz, with a very small sense of a head high. a fairly good hybrid, I still prefer...
RelaxedSleepy
GG seems to be the talk of the town once I reached Northern California and I must say I've tried three different shops (all flowers) and they were all on point. Denver however had GG in shatter and boy oh boy is that amazing! The flower of Gorilla Glue gave me a relaxed body high with a hint of ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Hits really hard, will make you cough. But an absolute delight. Excellent strain to relax and watch some TV.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
It's dope man. Got me high af right away. I kept way functional and pretty even. No paranoia which is edodrian. Enjoy.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Very nice evening strain. Relaxing, smile inducing. Erases a bad mood.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Chem's Sister
Sour Dubble
Sister Glue
Bedford Glue
Photos

