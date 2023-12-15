Night Queen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Night Queen.

Night Queen strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Relaxed

Night Queen strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

December 15, 2023
Without a doubt, this is my favourite strain of all time. Having tried, tested and grown well over 150 strains in my time this girl is the one for me! Good yields too! Deeply and satisfyingly medicinal. The effect really is what you'd expect from an authentic Indica with a strong Aghani heritage. Physically soothing and nourishing like a quality massage. It really does feel as if this strain embodies the spirit of an attentively caring doula or nurse. A beautifully vibrant terpene profile too. Dutch Passion, why did you discontinue!???
2 people found this helpful
October 15, 2023
That’s a good one, they had good genetics (auto-type is also not bad), Afgani give a strong stoned effect, but without any paranoia Good one Strongly recommend if you find some
1 person found this helpful
July 19, 2024
great for winding down after a long day
June 15, 2024
Absolutely incredible strain. Was prescribed this as medicinal and was one of the most relaxing rides. A smooth take off has anxiety melting away, music and sounds are heightened to another place, a stable in flight experience and a soft sleepy touch down with a warm hug. Has become my #1 loved flower for sleep and anxiety.

