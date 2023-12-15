Night Queen reviews
S........n
December 15, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Without a doubt, this is my favourite strain of all time. Having tried, tested and grown well over 150 strains in my time this girl is the one for me! Good yields too! Deeply and satisfyingly medicinal. The effect really is what you'd expect from an authentic Indica with a strong Aghani heritage. Physically soothing and nourishing like a quality massage. It really does feel as if this strain embodies the spirit of an attentively caring doula or nurse. A beautifully vibrant terpene profile too. Dutch Passion, why did you discontinue!???
p........n
October 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
That’s a good one, they had good genetics (auto-type is also not bad), Afgani give a strong stoned effect, but without any paranoia Good one Strongly recommend if you find some
T........c
July 19, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
great for winding down after a long day
l........n
June 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely incredible strain. Was prescribed this as medicinal and was one of the most relaxing rides. A smooth take off has anxiety melting away, music and sounds are heightened to another place, a stable in flight experience and a soft sleepy touch down with a warm hug. Has become my #1 loved flower for sleep and anxiety.