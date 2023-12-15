stock photo similar to Night Queen
IndicaTHC 16%CBD 0%

Night Queen

Night Queen is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and an unknown Afghani strain. This strain is 0% sativa and 100% indica. Night Queen is a pure and unhybridized Afghani landrace that was first seen in the 1980s and now making a re-appearance in the Dutch Passion collection. Night Queen is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Night Queen effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Night Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Dutch Passion, Night Queen features flavors like citrus, spicy, and kushy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Night Queen typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Night Queen is a potent and resinous variety that produces long and dense buds of very heavy hitting indica bud. Night Queen can be used sparingly yet still be very effective so your harvest will go a long way. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Night Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Night Queen strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Relaxed

Night Queen strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Night Queen strain reviews4

December 15, 2023
October 15, 2023
That’s a good one, they had good genetics (auto-type is also not bad), Afgani give a strong stoned effect, but without any paranoia Good one Strongly recommend if you find some
June 15, 2024
Absolutely incredible strain. Was prescribed this as medicinal and was one of the most relaxing rides. A smooth take off has anxiety melting away, music and sounds are heightened to another place, a stable in flight experience and a soft sleepy touch down with a warm hug. Has become my #1 loved flower for sleep and anxiety.
Night Queen strain genetics

Strain parent
Afg
Afghani
Night Queen
