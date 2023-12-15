Night Queen
Night Queen is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and an unknown Afghani strain. This strain is 0% sativa and 100% indica. Night Queen is a pure and unhybridized Afghani landrace that was first seen in the 1980s and now making a re-appearance in the Dutch Passion collection. Night Queen is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Night Queen effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Night Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Dutch Passion, Night Queen features flavors like citrus, spicy, and kushy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Night Queen typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Night Queen is a potent and resinous variety that produces long and dense buds of very heavy hitting indica bud. Night Queen can be used sparingly yet still be very effective so your harvest will go a long way. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Night Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Night QueenOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Night Queen strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Night Queen products near you
Similar to Night Queen near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—