Without a doubt, this is my favourite strain of all time. Having tried, tested and grown well over 150 strains in my time this girl is the one for me! Good yields too! Deeply and satisfyingly medicinal. The effect really is what you'd expect from an authentic Indica with a strong Aghani heritage. Physically soothing and nourishing like a quality massage. It really does feel as if this strain embodies the spirit of an attentively caring doula or nurse. A beautifully vibrant terpene profile too. Dutch Passion, why did you discontinue!???