ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nightmare OG
  4. Reviews

Nightmare OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nightmare OG.

Reviews

10

Avatar for Chocolatl
Member since 2018
Using the Select cartridge. It’s smooth, giggly, but still lucid. I wouldn’t call this a sedative / couch-melty high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Molosseraptor
Member since 2016
Instant calm is great for anxiety. And I wouldn't call it energizing exactly, but it is kind of helping with the fatigue and brain fog, so that's a plus. I know I could sleep on this stuff, but it may have actually extended my evening by an hour or two by sort of waking my brain up. Fairly potent an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review
Avatar for npjs420
Member since 2019
very highly, makes me laugh a lot, you definitely get the munchies too and it just makes you happy! and very uplifting
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Poeticle
Member since 2019
The best shit I’ve ever had. Best looking bud too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for junlou3186
Member since 2014
Good strong smoke with a blueberry taste at the end...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OGCannaWins
Member since 2019
This was one of the smoothest I've had, it over powers you in almost less than 3 minutes and stays longer than most. Fell asleep with it and had the best night in months. Give this one a try!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed