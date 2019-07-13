We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Instant calm is great for anxiety. And I wouldn't call it energizing exactly, but it is kind of helping with the fatigue and brain fog, so that's a plus. I know I could sleep on this stuff, but it may have actually extended my evening by an hour or two by sort of waking my brain up. Fairly potent an...