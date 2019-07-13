ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Nightmare OG
Hybrid

4.7 11 reviews

Nightmare OG

Nightmare OG

A cross of OG18 and White Nightmare, Nightmare OG was bred by Sin City Seeds to celebrate OG18, one of their favorite strains from DNA Genetics. The result is a strain with blueberry and lemon notes mixed among a piney OG. The powerful high may be sedative, so if you’re looking for a new couch-locking OG cultivar, give Nightmare OG a try. 

 

11

