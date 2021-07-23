Nightshade reviews
s........e
July 23, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
The High you get from Night Shade is a different High than you get from your normal High grade cannabis. It's on its own level. A very good body, and head High that's different than you normally would experience from smoking. It's excellent for socializing, and also great for sleep, and just relaxing. Definitely worth the extra price tag even if you don't think it is after you smoke It you will become a believer. One of the best strains period.
w........3
November 4, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is amazing! I’ve been smoking cannabis for 15+ years and this strain is by far the best strain I have ever tried. It relaxes your body and your muscles and it is extremely euphoric at the same time. I get the best nights sleep with this strain. And when I wake up i feel refreshed and ready for the day. The flavor profile is also great. Gassy and a little fruity almost like plums with diesel. Super smooth smoke too no coughing at all with this strain. Connected cannabis has really amazed me with the strain. Shout out to connected. The best strain I have ever had to date!
D........a
November 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I paid $60 an 1/8th for this from “Connected,” and it is a solid Indica (put me to sleep). But for this kind of $ I’d expect a little bigger bud, and a more “kick in the head.” Buds were frosty and the smoke was smooth. It put a smile on my face before eventually putting me to sleep. Enjoy 😉
S........2
May 16, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
New favorite strain as of late, I love the way this strain smokes. Connected out did themselves and even street Nightshade when grown correctly is amazing. If you have a chance to get it don’t miss out.
L........s
September 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just buy this strain. Ohhhhhhh bbbbboooooyyy!!! This will knock ya clear on your butt. It’s in no way shape or form overpowering or overbearing. Packed a solid bowl, took two or three puffs and went huh… not a whole lot. I heard a lot about this strain and it’s from a reputable grower (Connected), so I thought why not 3 more. This strain is the textbook definition of a creeper. Be patient with this strain. I don’t consider myself a connoisseur but this ain’t your average. Took this around 12:30 in the afternoon and instantly got that “ok I’m ready for bed” feeling. I would compare this strain to SFV OG with a touch more indica qualities. Overall this is a very fun, quality strain. Good for chillin at the beach or park. Tested pretty high at 32ish percent. Flavors right on the money. Nice mint earth undertones that reminds me of sucking on a cough drop. Just a tad bit of sweetness that comes thru with the citrus in this one. You cannot go wrong with this one. Hopefully I can secure a steady supply. I think I found my new favorite.
R........0
November 22, 2021
I thought it wouldn't smoke so strong because it was a bit dry but it's very strong and sweet
1........g
September 24, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Strain Name Says It All Nightshade by Connected Cannabis is an Indica Dominate Hybrid containing 31.61% THC causing sleepy 🥱 relaxation. Buds in my eighth were green & plum with a ton of trichomes. The scent & flavors were sweet fruity gas ⛽️. 🚬 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 🚬
B........l
May 21, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Nite-nite