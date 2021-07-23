Just buy this strain. Ohhhhhhh bbbbboooooyyy!!! This will knock ya clear on your butt. It’s in no way shape or form overpowering or overbearing. Packed a solid bowl, took two or three puffs and went huh… not a whole lot. I heard a lot about this strain and it’s from a reputable grower (Connected), so I thought why not 3 more. This strain is the textbook definition of a creeper. Be patient with this strain. I don’t consider myself a connoisseur but this ain’t your average. Took this around 12:30 in the afternoon and instantly got that “ok I’m ready for bed” feeling. I would compare this strain to SFV OG with a touch more indica qualities. Overall this is a very fun, quality strain. Good for chillin at the beach or park. Tested pretty high at 32ish percent. Flavors right on the money. Nice mint earth undertones that reminds me of sucking on a cough drop. Just a tad bit of sweetness that comes thru with the citrus in this one. You cannot go wrong with this one. Hopefully I can secure a steady supply. I think I found my new favorite.