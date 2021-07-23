Nightshade
aka Night Shade
Nightshade is at least two weed strains. In the US, Nightshade is a heavy indica cannabis strain from Connected Cannabis Co. Connected does not disclose the lineage, but describes it as earthy, sweet, and gassy.
In Europe, Barney's Farm has a Night Shade—an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kashmir and Nepalese landrace strains. Night Shade is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nightshade effects include sleepy, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nightshade when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Barneys Farm, Nightshade features flavors like tree fruit, diesel, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Nightshade is approximately $60 per eighth-ounce. Prices vary widely by batch, location, and time. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nightshade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to NightshadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Nightshade strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Nightshade products near you
Similar to Nightshade near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—