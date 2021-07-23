This strain is amazing! I’ve been smoking cannabis for 15+ years and this strain is by far the best strain I have ever tried. It relaxes your body and your muscles and it is extremely euphoric at the same time. I get the best nights sleep with this strain. And when I wake up i feel refreshed and ready for the day. The flavor profile is also great. Gassy and a little fruity almost like plums with diesel. Super smooth smoke too no coughing at all with this strain. Connected cannabis has really amazed me with the strain. Shout out to connected. The best strain I have ever had to date!