IndicaTHC 21%CBG 1%

Nightshade

aka Night Shade

Nightshade is at least two weed strains. In the US, Nightshade is a heavy indica cannabis strain from Connected Cannabis Co. Connected does not disclose the lineage, but describes it as earthy, sweet, and gassy.


In Europe, Barney's Farm has a Night Shade—an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kashmir and Nepalese landrace strains. Night Shade is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nightshade effects include sleepy, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nightshade when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Barneys Farm, Nightshade features flavors like tree fruit, diesel, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Nightshade is approximately $60 per eighth-ounce. Prices vary widely by batch, location, and time. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nightshade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Nightshade strain effects

Reported by 36 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Nightshade strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Nightshade strain reviews36

July 23, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
The High you get from Night Shade is a different High than you get from your normal High grade cannabis. It's on its own level. A very good body, and head High that's different than you normally would experience from smoking. It's excellent for socializing, and also great for sleep, and just relaxing. Definitely worth the extra price tag even if you don't think it is after you smoke It you will become a believer. One of the best strains period.
18 people found this helpful
November 4, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This strain is amazing! I’ve been smoking cannabis for 15+ years and this strain is by far the best strain I have ever tried. It relaxes your body and your muscles and it is extremely euphoric at the same time. I get the best nights sleep with this strain. And when I wake up i feel refreshed and ready for the day. The flavor profile is also great. Gassy and a little fruity almost like plums with diesel. Super smooth smoke too no coughing at all with this strain. Connected cannabis has really amazed me with the strain. Shout out to connected. The best strain I have ever had to date!
14 people found this helpful
November 9, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I paid $60 an 1/8th for this from “Connected,” and it is a solid Indica (put me to sleep). But for this kind of $ I’d expect a little bigger bud, and a more “kick in the head.” Buds were frosty and the smoke was smooth. It put a smile on my face before eventually putting me to sleep. Enjoy 😉
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Nightshade strain genetics

Nightshade grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12