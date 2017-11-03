ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ninja Fruit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ninja Fruit.

25 people reported 211 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 64%
Energetic 52%
Euphoric 48%
Relaxed 48%
Stress 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 28%
PTSD 20%
Headaches 16%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 20%

37

Avatar for schoyt
Member since 2018
Good daytime weed
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for TeenageRicer420
Member since 2019
Not the best I’ve had tbh. It wasn’t bad just took like 2 bowls to feel high.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JessicaAnneMarie
Member since 2019
Fav strain, it’s a very functional high.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for lhowell
Member since 2017
Best strain I’ve ever smoked. Took a 20 year hiatus due to severe cannabis induced anxiety. Slowly getting back into the swing of things. NF is a great, social daytime strain. Currently out and can’t find this strain anywhere in the state. I highly recommend to novice users.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for ClassyAbyss7688
Member since 2019
I’m in love with this strain. It’s really hard to find something that really helps with my panic disorder but this strain is my best friend.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Ggmodgod
Member since 2019
Just smoked it for the first time pretty good strain smells sweet and and a hint of Pine vary refreshing smell. Lost of deep purple and green colour vary pretty bud. Instant Head high with an uplifting feeling it’s vary nice definitely recommend. also cough there is a nice taste of fruit on the bac...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LauriF1018
Member since 2018
Not my favorite strain... but will work in a pinch. I prefer something with a higher thc level
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for xcxtechxcx
Member since 2019
Best thing ever
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed