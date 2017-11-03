We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Best strain I’ve ever smoked. Took a 20 year hiatus due to severe cannabis induced anxiety. Slowly getting back into the swing of things. NF is a great, social daytime strain. Currently out and can’t find this strain anywhere in the state. I highly recommend to novice users.
Just smoked it for the first time pretty good strain smells sweet and and a hint of Pine vary refreshing smell. Lost of deep purple and green colour vary pretty bud. Instant Head high with an uplifting feeling it’s vary nice definitely recommend. also cough there is a nice taste of fruit on the bac...