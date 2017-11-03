ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ninja Fruit
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ninja Fruit

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 41 reviews

Ninja Fruit

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 41 reviews

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

25 people reported 211 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 64%
Energetic 52%
Euphoric 48%
Relaxed 48%
Stress 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 28%
PTSD 20%
Headaches 16%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 20%

Reviews

41

more reviews
write a review

Find Ninja Fruit nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ninja Fruit nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Double Tangie Banana
Double Tangie Banana
More popularLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More popularLeafly flower for Mob Boss
Mob Boss
More popularLeafly flower for California Orange
California Orange
More popularLeafly flower for Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen
Leafly flower for Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch
More focusingLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More popular
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Ninja Fruit
Strain child
Purple Pie
child

Products with Ninja Fruit

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ninja Fruit nearby.