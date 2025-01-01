Nitro Fumez
aka Nitro Fumes
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
stock photo similar to Nitro Fumez
Nitro Fumez
NiF
Hybrid
Nitro Fumez potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Nitro Fumez is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Bloom Seed Co. and made from a genetic cross of Motorbreath 15 x Candy Fumez. This balanced strain can help consumers feel both happy and relaxed, while potentially mitigating symptoms of anxiety or PMS for medical patients. Nitro Fumez delivers on the diesel terps, with a turpentine flavor accented by lemon and sweet, sugary notes. This strain averages 26% THC, making it a solid choice for experienced cannabis consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitro Fumez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Nitro FumezOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Nitro Fumez products near you
Similar to Nitro Fumez near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—