North American Sativa reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain North American Sativa.

Avatar for liren.yang
Member since 2019
First strain I have ever tried and I keep coming back to it. Seems like this is the most suitable for me.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sonofabrokenman
Member since 2013
Is this the stuff that was coming around mid to late 80s? We called it Christmas tree sense, it had a piney smell, tasted like the 70s hash i had. it was wonderful, satavia head buzz, with heavy burn out on the end. I was lucky enough to just pick up a strain of this lineage, and the smell, taste, a...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
Smoked a few bowls before mixing it in a joint with cookies. Fantastic outdoor bc sativa. Cheap as chips at the dispensary and smokes like a lovely hashy dream
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for emanuel80
Member since 2012
Smokes like ATF!!!!!!!
Avatar for moodyh750
Member since 2015
this review was f/ Alaskan Thunderfuck not North American Sativa.
Avatar for moodyh750
Member since 2015
lived in Alaska 11 yrs. and never smoked any so i can`t compare it to the original.finally smoked it in Washington.spicy,earthy and a little diesel smell in it.good smoke but i have a pretty high tolerance.put out by Triple T Farms,harvested in July and pkgd in Aug. so it was a little dry which can ...
