Northern Fiore
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Northern Fiore
NF
Hybrid
Happy
Euphoric
Focused
Diesel
Earthy
Northern Fiore potency is higher THC than average.
Northern Fiore is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Northern Fiore is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Northern Fiore typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Northern Fiore’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Northern Fiore, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Northern FioreOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Northern Fiore products near you
Similar to Northern Fiore near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Northern Fiore strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
j........7
June 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
4/5 By Gas House/ Big Al’s exotics This strain in particular isn’t a great looker, at least mine aren’t, however looks do not matter in this situation because this bud is some quality fire. Wouldn’t go as far to say it’s exotic but for a decent price it smokes great. Smoked out of a pipe so not much flavor.