Avatar for casperthemoo
Member since 2015
very relaxing
Relaxed
Avatar for the420master
Member since 2018
just smoked a 1 gram joint of this, a little bit of a head high. Enjoyable so far, body is having rolling sensation up and down my legs. my pain in my back is weirdly gone until I think about it to write this review.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Og1boss
Member since 2018
Love it!! After a long day at work nothing like a lil OG1
Avatar for stolenhorse
Member since 2018
Great Indicator dominant but what I love about it is that you still get some of the effects of sativa in a relaxed manner. Smoked a lot of hybrids and this is up there on favorites
CreativeRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for theCanadianOx
Member since 2018
Very nice "knock you down on your butt" strain.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ehTCaptain
Member since 2017
Got this from a PR shelf and I have got to say, good heady high to start off and it flows smoothly into the body. It is a hitter, a slapper. The smell and taste both are good respresentations of the bud when smoked 4.5+
Avatar for lpapes
Member since 2018
This is an amazing indica dominant strain, the smell is citrusy and piney, its dank is very similar to Kush strains. Awesome to smoke before bed ! Should definitely help with insomnia
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted