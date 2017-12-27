Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
just smoked a 1 gram joint of this, a little bit of a head high. Enjoyable so far, body is having rolling sensation up and down my legs. my pain in my back is weirdly gone until I think about it to write this review.
Got this from a PR shelf and I have got to say, good heady high to start off and it flows smoothly into the body. It is a hitter, a slapper. The smell and taste both are good respresentations of the bud when smoked 4.5+