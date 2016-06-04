ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  OG Cheese
Hybrid

OG Cheese

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

OG Cheese

OG Cheese by GreenLabel Seeds is a sour-smelling hybrid that crosses a potent OG Skunk #1 with the resinous indica Afghani. Together, these two parent a powerfully euphoric strain with a funky aroma somewhat similar to that of cheese. OG Cheese’s dreamy, intoxicating buzz makes it a popular strain for recreational consumers, but commercial growers also cherish this strain for its short flowering cycle and heavy yields. Indoors, OG Cheese finishes flowering in 50 to 60 days while outdoor plants are ready to harvest by mid-October.

Effects

382 reported effects from 60 people
Relaxed 66%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

92

Avatar for dirtybongwater
Member since 2015
Alright, OG cheese is one for the books. It has an earthy taste with an amazing after taste. But some downfalls are the possibility of sore throat, the munchies, blurred vision (may or may not be a negative depending on who you are), and on rare occasions it can cause a headache, dry mouth, and even...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for itsXGains
Member since 2016
I generally like to smoke new strains without consulting Leafly, and then going on during/after my high and seeing how well that lines up with my high. With OG Cheese, my results were generally the opposite of what some here are reporting. My experience was very energetic, and very creative. Sadly, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MrFuzz420
Member since 2016
Yes it smells like cheese Yes it taste like cheese Cheese is good .. I like cheese. Mmmmmm cheese! Ummm Super relaxed and calm love this strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Member since 2013
Smell factor and bag appeal are amazing on this strain. It's covered in crystals and has that deep "skunk" pungency with a hint of sweetness. Also faint notes of licorice (drag on it before lighting). Effects-wise, what can I say? It gets me blazed, especially when grown correctly. I honestly purcha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
To start off absolutely smells amazing. My PTSD symptoms go down about 70% within a minute of taking the dab. I feel relaxed , my headache isn’t as bad and I’m not as stomach achey. Anxiety relief is very nice. Keeps the mind relaxed yet still aware that’s it’s not a full couch lock
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
OG Cheese

Photos

User uploaded image of OG CheeseUser uploaded image of OG CheeseUser uploaded image of OG CheeseUser uploaded image of OG CheeseUser uploaded image of OG CheeseUser uploaded image of OG CheeseUser uploaded image of OG Cheese
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom