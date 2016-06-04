OG Cheese by GreenLabel Seeds is a sour-smelling hybrid that crosses a potent OG Skunk #1 with the resinous indica Afghani. Together, these two parent a powerfully euphoric strain with a funky aroma somewhat similar to that of cheese. OG Cheese’s dreamy, intoxicating buzz makes it a popular strain for recreational consumers, but commercial growers also cherish this strain for its short flowering cycle and heavy yields. Indoors, OG Cheese finishes flowering in 50 to 60 days while outdoor plants are ready to harvest by mid-October.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects