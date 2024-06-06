Oishii reviews
m........5
June 6, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
tastiest strain I've ever smoked, tastes like how sprite soda syrup smells + skunk. lemony, fruity, candy, gassssss. tingly indica body high, with crazy initial euphoria, love this strain, I would smoke it constantly if I could stock up on it.
c........n
June 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tastes phenomenal! Pungent with a piney, almost green tea like punch, then I found the aromatics to be quite floral/hoppy.. the after taste was quite earthy with a citrusy twist. Made my head feel tingly (creative buzz) and a bit euphoric for a bit then mellowed out into a cozy vibe.
h........p
June 12, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Kicks in the munchies!
P........r
December 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great mood booster. I suffer with depression and found this strain to lessen the anxiety and feelings of doom, brighten music and bring a sense of lightness I usually don’t experience. On the rec side: very euphoric and nice cozy body buzz. Makes you hungry and smile. Top notch nighttime smoke for med and rec alike. Heavy hitter.
n........e
September 6, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Super tasty! Lives up to the name 'Delicious'. a very herbal, almost tea like flavor. Even hybrid as far as effect, super smooth smoke
J........5
October 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very pungent with an amazing citrusy skunk taste. 10/10 on the high with a super strong, mellowing, euphoric effect. Def in my top 5 Rosins I’ve had.
t........V
June 24, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smells really lemony but its more on the gassy side, tastes delicious
C........0
July 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It's Oishii #4 to be exact. I'm not sure if it's the same thing but it's the only one that came up. I didn't necessarily get a citrus taste but the rest of the description is pretty accurate. I'm getting a slight lingering taste of cucumber which is different. It's a very complex taste I really like especially because it's a good balance of the mild skunky almost diesel with a sweet, fresh, mildly fruity. Very unique!