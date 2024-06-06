It's Oishii #4 to be exact. I'm not sure if it's the same thing but it's the only one that came up. I didn't necessarily get a citrus taste but the rest of the description is pretty accurate. I'm getting a slight lingering taste of cucumber which is different. It's a very complex taste I really like especially because it's a good balance of the mild skunky almost diesel with a sweet, fresh, mildly fruity. Very unique!