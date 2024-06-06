Oishii reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oishii.

write a review

Oishii strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Oishii strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    12% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Oishii reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 6, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
tastiest strain I've ever smoked, tastes like how sprite soda syrup smells + skunk. lemony, fruity, candy, gassssss. tingly indica body high, with crazy initial euphoria, love this strain, I would smoke it constantly if I could stock up on it.
7 people found this helpful
June 29, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Tastes phenomenal! Pungent with a piney, almost green tea like punch, then I found the aromatics to be quite floral/hoppy.. the after taste was quite earthy with a citrusy twist. Made my head feel tingly (creative buzz) and a bit euphoric for a bit then mellowed out into a cozy vibe.
4 people found this helpful
June 12, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Kicks in the munchies!
2 people found this helpful
December 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great mood booster. I suffer with depression and found this strain to lessen the anxiety and feelings of doom, brighten music and bring a sense of lightness I usually don’t experience. On the rec side: very euphoric and nice cozy body buzz. Makes you hungry and smile. Top notch nighttime smoke for med and rec alike. Heavy hitter.
1 person found this helpful
September 6, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Super tasty! Lives up to the name 'Delicious'. a very herbal, almost tea like flavor. Even hybrid as far as effect, super smooth smoke
October 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very pungent with an amazing citrusy skunk taste. 10/10 on the high with a super strong, mellowing, euphoric effect. Def in my top 5 Rosins I’ve had.
June 24, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Smells really lemony but its more on the gassy side, tastes delicious
July 16, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It's Oishii #4 to be exact. I'm not sure if it's the same thing but it's the only one that came up. I didn't necessarily get a citrus taste but the rest of the description is pretty accurate. I'm getting a slight lingering taste of cucumber which is different. It's a very complex taste I really like especially because it's a good balance of the mild skunky almost diesel with a sweet, fresh, mildly fruity. Very unique!

Buy strains with similar effects to Oishii

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...