Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A tribute to the late rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Karma Genetics’ Old Dirty Biker crosses Biker Kush with Exodus Cheese. Biker Kush brings vigorous growth, a tight, dense OG bud structure, and tons of trichomes to the stink of Exodus Cheese.