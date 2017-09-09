ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Oldtimer’s Haze

Oldtimer’s Haze is a semi-stable old school Haze varietal from the 60s and 70s. This strain survived for decades with the help of Oldtimer, a British cannabis breeder, and has since gone on to influence famous buds like Purple Haze and Green Haze. While the genetic background of this strain is ambiguous, it remains one of Ace Seeds’ most sought after cultivars. Oldtimer’s Haze offers stimulating effects and aromas that speak to the heady, spicy buds of yesteryear.  

Avatar for digitalmorph
Member since 2017
Uplifting and really tasty. Great Production too
