SativaTHC 16%CBD 0%

Purple Haze

Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

Purple Haze strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Giggly

Purple Haze strain helps with

  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Purple Haze strain reviews1,225

May 20, 2014
Took me from down in the dumps to having a cool time. Went on an adventure and found a crawdad. I subsequently made friends with said crawdad and hung out with him. Man I miss Craymond.
August 26, 2011
I grabbed a 1/4 from the Bulldog cafe in Amsterdam, and simply walked through the RLD with my buddy as we smoked the joints we rolled. I swear this stuff is almost psychedelic - lights and sounds, every sense was amplified - and the euphoria was so intense that I was giggling in disbelief. I finally found a strain that gets me truly stoned again.
February 15, 2016
Extended review NJ Purple Haze Been able to give this some more indepth testing and have found this to be a great day to day afternoon strain, aslong as you keep it to a few hits. The cerebral stimulation quickly turns to a spacey/trippy hazey feeling if you go into a normal "get high" session. If you smoke a heavy amount, its great for anything that lazily engages the mind. TV, walking and taking it all in, train rides ect. It enhances mundane activitys and makes them seem special. Trying to multi task becomes hard, like my gf talking to me while im trying to write this. Just not working out.
Purple Haze strain genetics

Purple Haze grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Ideal for sunny, Mediterranean climates

