Extended review NJ Purple Haze Been able to give this some more indepth testing and have found this to be a great day to day afternoon strain, aslong as you keep it to a few hits. The cerebral stimulation quickly turns to a spacey/trippy hazey feeling if you go into a normal "get high" session. If you smoke a heavy amount, its great for anything that lazily engages the mind. TV, walking and taking it all in, train rides ect. It enhances mundane activitys and makes them seem special. Trying to multi task becomes hard, like my gf talking to me while im trying to write this. Just not working out.