One Trick Pony
One Trick Pony is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and TK91. This hybrid lives up to the hype and rejects its namesake; this is certainly no one trick pony. One Trick Pony is 20.16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us One Trick Pony effects include happy, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose One Trick Pony when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Bred by Cresco™, One Trick Pony features flavors like citrus, lemon and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of One Trick Pony typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain should leave you with an initial burst of creative energy leading to a strong relaxation of the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed One Trick Pony, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to One Trick PonyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
One Trick Pony strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop One Trick Pony products near you
Similar to One Trick Pony near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—