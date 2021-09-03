Ooh La La reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ooh La La.
Ooh La La strain effects
Ooh La La strain flavors
Ooh La La strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
Ooh La La reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
H........1
September 3, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
One of my favorite strains full body relaxation and a strong potent head high left me feeling as if I was floating on an ocean
l........l
April 17, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
In the beginning it's a nice, smooth, gradual and mellow high... When it reaches its peek, it stays there and relaxes you Makes you feel good
M........7
August 7, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is a favorite for days I think I might have to deal with difficult people. I call it my nice bowl of I don’t give a crap. It is very calming but leaves you focused and ready to be productive without a care in the world. Takes all my muscle and nerve pain and melts it away. No couch lock with this strain, also doesn’t give me the munchies, I’d say it is an excellent strain for any time of day. But morning are my favorite!
G........o
July 1, 2021
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
I believe it's a 50/50 hybrid strain with a fruity,earthly smell, with bright green buds and orange hairs. I would recommend it for people with depression, to people that has low communication skills (antisocial), amd to people who like a mind and body high.
T........0
July 24, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I vaporize all my flower with a Storz & Bickel, Plenty vaporizer. this flower was special the fact that it tested at 39.2% THC was a huge plus. I don't normally like Caryophyllene dominant flower but there is plenty of Lemonenne and Mercene to make this a fantastic tasting strain for me. I tasted a sweet gassy verry pleasant inhale and a funky lemon cake on the exhale. for me this leans sativa with depression and anxiety gone also some help on my chronic pain. from Berners on Haight.
M........4
April 20, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Fantastic strain annnnd a great song! Bud structure is looser than a broad leaf strain but not as open as a full narrow leaf, it won't knock you out but it does give a great body feel and relaxes the mind enough to sleep if that is the choice.
J........e
November 5, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
This strain bred by Cookies possesses a insane nug appearance!! With trichomes busting everywhere.. the smoke is very strong and has a sweet & peppery taste. I would stay it has a relaxing body effect with a stimulating head high as well. Honestly feels like a sativa hybrid but everyone is different loll. Over all your gonna really enjoy this strain🤘🏽
k........d
October 8, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Very good taste almost like a fruit loops cereal type of taste. Felt very at ease in social situations for my anxiety and functioned very well socially. Definitley a new favorite of mine.