Ooh La La reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ooh La La.

write a review

Ooh La La strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Talkative

Ooh La La strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress

Ooh La La reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 3, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
One of my favorite strains full body relaxation and a strong potent head high left me feeling as if I was floating on an ocean
15 people found this helpful
April 17, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
In the beginning it's a nice, smooth, gradual and mellow high... When it reaches its peek, it stays there and relaxes you Makes you feel good
11 people found this helpful
August 7, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is a favorite for days I think I might have to deal with difficult people. I call it my nice bowl of I don’t give a crap. It is very calming but leaves you focused and ready to be productive without a care in the world. Takes all my muscle and nerve pain and melts it away. No couch lock with this strain, also doesn’t give me the munchies, I’d say it is an excellent strain for any time of day. But morning are my favorite!
10 people found this helpful
July 1, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
I believe it's a 50/50 hybrid strain with a fruity,earthly smell, with bright green buds and orange hairs. I would recommend it for people with depression, to people that has low communication skills (antisocial), amd to people who like a mind and body high.
3 people found this helpful
July 24, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I vaporize all my flower with a Storz & Bickel, Plenty vaporizer. this flower was special the fact that it tested at 39.2% THC was a huge plus. I don't normally like Caryophyllene dominant flower but there is plenty of Lemonenne and Mercene to make this a fantastic tasting strain for me. I tasted a sweet gassy verry pleasant inhale and a funky lemon cake on the exhale. for me this leans sativa with depression and anxiety gone also some help on my chronic pain. from Berners on Haight.
3 people found this helpful
April 20, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Talkative
Fantastic strain annnnd a great song! Bud structure is looser than a broad leaf strain but not as open as a full narrow leaf, it won't knock you out but it does give a great body feel and relaxes the mind enough to sleep if that is the choice.
2 people found this helpful
November 5, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This strain bred by Cookies possesses a insane nug appearance!! With trichomes busting everywhere.. the smoke is very strong and has a sweet & peppery taste. I would stay it has a relaxing body effect with a stimulating head high as well. Honestly feels like a sativa hybrid but everyone is different loll. Over all your gonna really enjoy this strain🤘🏽
1 person found this helpful
October 8, 2022
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Uplifted
Very good taste almost like a fruit loops cereal type of taste. Felt very at ease in social situations for my anxiety and functioned very well socially. Definitley a new favorite of mine.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Ooh La La

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...