HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Ooh La La

Ooh La La is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. Bred by The Real Lemonnade, Ooh La La is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ooh La La effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ooh La La when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Ooh La La features an aroma and flavor profile of cheese, apricot, and slightly chemical. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ooh La La, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ooh La La strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Talkative

Ooh La La strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress
Ooh La La strain reviews38

September 3, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
One of my favorite strains full body relaxation and a strong potent head high left me feeling as if I was floating on an ocean
15 people found this helpful
April 17, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
In the beginning it's a nice, smooth, gradual and mellow high... When it reaches its peek, it stays there and relaxes you Makes you feel good
11 people found this helpful
August 7, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is a favorite for days I think I might have to deal with difficult people. I call it my nice bowl of I don’t give a crap. It is very calming but leaves you focused and ready to be productive without a care in the world. Takes all my muscle and nerve pain and melts it away. No couch lock with this strain, also doesn’t give me the munchies, I’d say it is an excellent strain for any time of day. But morning are my favorite!
10 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight