This is a favorite for days I think I might have to deal with difficult people. I call it my nice bowl of I don’t give a crap. It is very calming but leaves you focused and ready to be productive without a care in the world. Takes all my muscle and nerve pain and melts it away. No couch lock with this strain, also doesn’t give me the munchies, I’d say it is an excellent strain for any time of day. But morning are my favorite!