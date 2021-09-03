Ooh La La
Ooh La La is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. Bred by The Real Lemonnade, Ooh La La is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ooh La La effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ooh La La when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Ooh La La features an aroma and flavor profile of cheese, apricot, and slightly chemical. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ooh La La, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ooh La La strain effects
Ooh La La strain flavors
Ooh La La strain helps with
22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with Depression
11% of people say it helps with Stress
