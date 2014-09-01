ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Opal OG Kush
  • Leafly flower of Opal OG Kush

Indica

Opal OG Kush

Opal OG Kush

Opal OG Kush is an 80% indica strain grown by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington state. With genetics coming from a blend of Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush, Opal OG Kush buds grow into a colorful patchwork of red, green, and purple hues. Heavy, cerebrally concentrated euphoria melts down throughout the body, evening out to calming relaxation and dreamy bliss. Opal OG Kush is grown indoors in a soil medium, and is available in Washington’s recreational cannabis stores.

Reviews

18

Show all

Avatar for Josh135
Member since 2016
This was a wonderfully euphoric experience. Spotted this tonight at the Walla Walla Weedery. It was a little dry but exhibited an array of colors and still tasted just like an OG Kush should. This was earthy with hints of lavender. Very uplifting and almost giggly until the full body high sinks in....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for donigan
Member since 2014
Recently returned to smoking after a long hiatus. This strain is my favorite. Almost instant euphoria. This strain is clear headed, and makes me feel energized initially. Also helps me with sexual arousal and performance. Eventually relaxes like the indica dom it's suppose to be. Unlike others I th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kedehn
Member since 2014
Almost like a sativa, though it has a very high Indica content. Very good for feeling creative and euphoric. The good bit only lasts an hour or two, then the indica hits you hard and you just want to lay down. A fantastic strain for work nights. Do some drawing or writing, then put on some headphone...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for treelobster
Member since 2014
Picked this up at Top Shelf Cannabis in Bellingham, WA. It was grown by Nine Point Growth Industries indoors in soil in Kitsap County, WA. Harvested 6-2-2014, tested 6-23-14. Moisture content was 5.28%. The buds feature some purple, green, and red colors. It is a hybrid originating from a Frankenste...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ashleymichelle777
Member since 2017
I used to love smoking pot, but I went for years without smoking. recently I started again without doing any research on the type of strain so I had super bad anxiety and felt insecure but only sometimes the rest of the time I cleaned the shit out of my house. So this time I did some reading and dec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG Kush
more
photos