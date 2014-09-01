Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain rocks! I've finally found a herb that really puts me in the zone. The buds are very tight and hard. It has a beautiful deep purple hue with bits of red. The high seems to having an arousing effect along with the intense euphoria it brings on. Definitely don't pass this one up.
I used to love smoking pot, but I went for years without smoking. recently I started again without doing any research on the type of strain so I had super bad anxiety and felt insecure but only sometimes the rest of the time I cleaned the shit out of my house.
So this time I did some reading and dec...
This was a wonderfully euphoric experience. Spotted this tonight at the Walla Walla Weedery. It was a little dry but exhibited an array of colors and still tasted just like an OG Kush should. This was earthy with hints of lavender. Very uplifting and almost giggly until the full body high sinks in....