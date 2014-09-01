ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Opal OG Kush
  4. Reviews

Opal OG Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Opal OG Kush.

Reviews

18

Avatar for Smokwoodeatfrogs
Member since 2017
It is crazy on of my favorites you have to try it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for rcbsgirl
Member since 2016
This strain rocks! I've finally found a herb that really puts me in the zone. The buds are very tight and hard. It has a beautiful deep purple hue with bits of red. The high seems to having an arousing effect along with the intense euphoria it brings on. Definitely don't pass this one up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ashleymichelle777
Member since 2017
I used to love smoking pot, but I went for years without smoking. recently I started again without doing any research on the type of strain so I had super bad anxiety and felt insecure but only sometimes the rest of the time I cleaned the shit out of my house. So this time I did some reading and dec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Josh135
Member since 2016
This was a wonderfully euphoric experience. Spotted this tonight at the Walla Walla Weedery. It was a little dry but exhibited an array of colors and still tasted just like an OG Kush should. This was earthy with hints of lavender. Very uplifting and almost giggly until the full body high sinks in....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG KushUser uploaded image of Opal OG Kush
more
photos