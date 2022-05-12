Orange Bubblegum
aka Orange Bubble Gum, Orange Bubba
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Orange Bubblegum
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Pineapple
Lemon
Citrus
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Orange Bubblegum effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Bubblegum potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Bubblegum, also known as Orange Bubble Gum and Orange Bubba,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Orange Bubblegum has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Bubblegum, before let us know! Leave a review.
Orange Bubblegum strain effects
Orange Bubblegum strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Orange Bubblegum strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
c........l
May 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
c........n
October 21, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
r........3
December 14, 2022
Creative
Focused