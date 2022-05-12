I'm very new to cannabis but this is so far my most favorite strain, thank you to the budtender who recommended it to me! It has a strong, strong citrus smell, I laughed when I first smelled it because it's so lemony. I don't love the taste of it vaped--that citrus starts to edge a little too close to cat pee for me--but it tastes better smoking, smooth and doesn't make me cough. The first 30 minutes to hour after smoking (and mind you I have a beginner's tolerance so we're talking one puff) I usually feel relaxed, a little spacey, not full-on Can't Stop Myself munchies but a lot of joy in reasonable quantities of food, sometimes some vivid imagination especially if I'm reading a book. Then I just point myself at a project and... go. I'm maybe not as fast, efficient or smart as I could be, but I'm having a good time and goddamn I'm actually doing things. I've repotted all my house plants, done water changes on my fish tank, cleaned the kitchen, taken my dog on spontaneous walks, done all my laundry; it feels like whatever resentment, depression or mental block was standing in the way before just disappears for a few hours. Even when things don't go wrong the anxiety doesn't come back; I may have locked my car keys in my trunk during one of my projects on this. Zero anxiety in solving the problem. After a couple hours it's a nice gentle comedown back to my sober self. No negative side effects for me at all, I'm prone to minor paranoia on occasion but never with this strain. Best paired with sunshine and a project you've been putting off. I don't know what I'll do if my shop stops carrying Orange Bubblegum, I'll have to try its parents to see if I can get the same kind of feeling.