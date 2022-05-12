Orange Bubblegum reviews
Orange Bubblegum strain effects
Orange Bubblegum strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
May 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I'm very new to cannabis but this is so far my most favorite strain, thank you to the budtender who recommended it to me! It has a strong, strong citrus smell, I laughed when I first smelled it because it's so lemony. I don't love the taste of it vaped--that citrus starts to edge a little too close to cat pee for me--but it tastes better smoking, smooth and doesn't make me cough. The first 30 minutes to hour after smoking (and mind you I have a beginner's tolerance so we're talking one puff) I usually feel relaxed, a little spacey, not full-on Can't Stop Myself munchies but a lot of joy in reasonable quantities of food, sometimes some vivid imagination especially if I'm reading a book. Then I just point myself at a project and... go. I'm maybe not as fast, efficient or smart as I could be, but I'm having a good time and goddamn I'm actually doing things. I've repotted all my house plants, done water changes on my fish tank, cleaned the kitchen, taken my dog on spontaneous walks, done all my laundry; it feels like whatever resentment, depression or mental block was standing in the way before just disappears for a few hours. Even when things don't go wrong the anxiety doesn't come back; I may have locked my car keys in my trunk during one of my projects on this. Zero anxiety in solving the problem. After a couple hours it's a nice gentle comedown back to my sober self. No negative side effects for me at all, I'm prone to minor paranoia on occasion but never with this strain. Best paired with sunshine and a project you've been putting off. I don't know what I'll do if my shop stops carrying Orange Bubblegum, I'll have to try its parents to see if I can get the same kind of feeling.
October 21, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Great strain, smell is amazing! I smoked it with 23% thc, pretty heady first, but when that brain fog disappears it's good vibes all over. Recommending it for peeps with add and stuff
December 14, 2022
Creative
Focused
I have smoked this strain for over 4 years. This is the best strain for me! It relieves my back pain, helps me focus, & not get spaced out so I can communicate with my customers!! I want to find some seeds so I can grow it myself!
November 14, 2021
