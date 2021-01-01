Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

The Don Mega

Hybrid
Picture of The Don Mega
stock photo similar to the don mega
THC 25%CBG 1%Myrcene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
diesel
top effect
sleepy

The Don Mega is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Don Mega - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

The Don Mega effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
20% of people report feeling giggly

The Don Mega reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
40% of people taste the flavor diesel
Ammonia
20% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Chemical
20% of people taste the flavor chemical

The Don Mega reviews9

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to The Don Mega

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. The Don Mega