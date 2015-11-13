ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Creamsicle
  • Leafly flower of Orange Creamsicle
  • Close up cannabis flower of Orange Creamsicle

Hybrid

Orange Creamsicle

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 85 reviews

Orange Creamsicle nugget
Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

225 reported effects from 60 people
Happy 65%
Relaxed 58%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 38%
Energetic 33%

Reviews

85

Show all

Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
This strain is really a masterpiece when it comes to presentation. Bright yellow and green buds covered in orange hairs and white trichs, and ooozing and delicious floral creamy orange smell that even non weed smokers love(no lies). The taste its just as appealing, leaving you with dead on imaitatio...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SlowPokeRodriguez
Member since 2016
Take this one slow cuz it's a creeper! I took another hit after 5 minutes because I wasn't feeling much. I'm WAY more high than I wanted BUT I'm also not freaking out or weed sick so it's cool. It's an energizing high and it tastes SCRUM~DIDDLY~UMPTOUS! I wanna marry this bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Orange Creamsicle is definitely among my favorite sativa-dominant hybrids. This is a perfect strain for those looking to be productive and creative while in motion. Take a toke and get ready to cook, clean, put things together, or give your partner a massage. This strain is supposed to ease anxiety,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for kanna37
Member since 2014
One of the best antidepressants out there! A smooth smoke with a taste of vanilla on the exhale, OC has made the list of one of my very top favorites. I originally got it to see how it would work for the inflammation from my osteoarthritis, and it works wonderfully for that, too. Definitely a mus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for katie15xo
Member since 2016
Makes me feel happy and energetic and social. Taste is great has good amount of keif too. Favourite next to white widow
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Juicy Fruit
parent
Second strain parent
Orange Crush
parent
Strain
Orange Creamsicle

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Orange CreamsicleUser uploaded image of Orange CreamsicleUser uploaded image of Orange CreamsicleUser uploaded image of Orange CreamsicleUser uploaded image of Orange CreamsicleUser uploaded image of Orange CreamsicleUser uploaded image of Orange Creamsicle
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Orange Creamsicle, Bluniverse, ICED Grapefruit, 3D CBD, and More
New Strains Alert: Orange Creamsicle, Bluniverse, ICED Grapefruit, 3D CBD, and More