Hybrid

Orange Diesel

Calculated from 80 reviews

Orange Diesel

Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

361 reported effects from 56 people
Euphoric 60%
Happy 57%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 53%
Focused 51%

Reviews

80

Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
What an all around smooth buzz. A delight from the first puff to the last. The smoke is soooo smooth. Very little coughing and the smell and taste is like...well... oranges. The high is focused and euphoric, powerful, but not over the top. It is easy to manage social situations and still feel great...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Munchiez2
Member since 2014
pretty good buzz really spacey almost at first but becomes a really relaxing focused high that's really potent I gotta say I'm pretty happy with this strain but I think I couldn't have spent 40 bucks better definitely a great Sativa feel nothings really lacking gotta love the diesel genes
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DocGanja
Member since 2018
In my top three you’ll find Sour Cookies, Cotton Candy, and in first place my all-time favorite Orange Diesel. What a pleasant experience truly, never have I had such an amazing tasting bud. I kid you not, ever hit I took it tasted like I was taking a bite from a fresh orange. Like, no joke I swear ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for juniorstoner14
Member since 2017
Good head high, the type of high where you gotta listen to the best tunes you can find and just relax. Munchies will be needed and eyedrops( if you live alone or like your eyes bloodshot then your fine) are a definite need for this strain. Overall very good head high and gives you energy and uplifts...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Bubbles1
Member since 2014
The stuff I got is locally called Orange Turbo (NYC Diesel and Orange Velvet) I love the all over good feeling of this bud! I hit lightly because other reviews said it was potent. I am a huge fan of orange and purple strains for Fibromyalgia. This takes care of fatigue, stress and stiff muscles well...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Agent Orange
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Orange Diesel

Photos

