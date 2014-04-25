Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings