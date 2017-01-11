ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Orange Durban

Orange Durban

Orange Durban is a citrus-heavy version of the African landrace strain Durban Poison. Parent strains Orange Juice Bud and Durban Poison come together to offer consumers notes of sweet orange intermixed with pine and earthy undertones. This strain’s bright, fruity flavors are underpinned by a stimulating physical energy that encourages activity. The mental state is generally uplifted, with effects that cater to creative pursuits like drawing and dancing. Enjoy Orange Durban during the day to capitalize on the immense burst of energy native to this plant’s genetics.    

Avatar for spaceodyssey333
Member since 2016
Wow let's just say you should definitely take a heavy dose of this before hitting up a Costco shopping trip. There's so much shit to look at right now that I don't even know how to begin. I should probably go back out and tab a cart, after my eye appointment. Dat sample selection. Can't wait :) Mmn...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for smoke4succes
Member since 2016
I don't usually leave reviews, but I had to for this amazing strain! I use sativas for working out, and this might be my favorite sativa strain yet! Focus was top notch and had a great lifting without. My thoughts were clear and no paranoia AT ALL, which is normally not the case for me. Will definit...
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for bigwes14
Member since 2016
Great head high and a slight body high, very laughy and euphoric, creative thinking, red eyes
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Got a half gram of this in shatter form, but is called Orange Poison. It's the same thing. This provides an awesome daytime functional buzz . Perfect for waking & baking. This strains a unique little treat so make sure to pick some up before it's gone! The OJ parent does something to the buzz, it m...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for mizzoh
Member since 2016
Just got some of this and we be loving it. Gave me the giggles and definitely is uplifting. Highly recommend :)👍
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGigglyTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Orange Durban

Photos

User uploaded image of Orange Durban