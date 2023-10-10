Orange Eruption reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Eruption.
Orange Eruption strain effects
Orange Eruption strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Orange Eruption reviews
m........9
October 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Okay, I suffer from vomiting. I was feeling nausea and I went outside to light up. It was instant relief from this product. I would buy 12 if I could. I also feel super focused like I could write a school paper. It feels like it’s helping my adhd. I’m not sure if this strain helps with that. I usually have a million thoughts running through my head. This product shut off my thoughts and helps me focus.
K........a
August 19, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I‘m high as a kite rn off this one, feel very eepy but in a good way