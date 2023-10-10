Orange Eruption
Orange Eruption effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Eruption is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Orange Eruption is a stunning strain that boasts bright orange hairs and frosty trichomes on its dense buds. Orange Eruption is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Eruption effects include feeling energetic, euphoric, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Eruption when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Mirayo by Santana, Orange Eruption features flavors like citrus, sweet, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Orange Eruption typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Orange Eruption is a great way to start your day with a burst of creativity and motivation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Eruption, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
