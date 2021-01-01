Loading…

Orange Peel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Peel.

Orange Peel effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression

ReviewsNo Reviews

