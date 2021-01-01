Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Peel

Orange Peel

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Indica
Talkative
Relaxed
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Orange Peel is a focused, indica-dominant strain from Franchise Genetics that crosses GSC with Orange Juice. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye, with big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves, and its pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and it relays a citrusy sweet smoke. This strain has high amounts of caryophyllene and is a mood-booster that will bring relaxation. We suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!

Buy Orange Peel near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Orange Peel effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression

Similar to Orange Peel

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Orange Peel reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight