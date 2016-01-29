ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This Hawaiian Purple Kush and Pitbull cross was bred among the grapes of a respected Pinot Noir vineyard in Oregon. Taking its name from the breeding location and its deep purple buds, this versatile plant gives off the taste of sweet grapes with a spicy hint of Haze. Though a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain, Oregon Pinot Noir gives the effects of a couch-locking indica, providing a noticeable body high best served for nighttime consumption.

this is maybe my favorite right now. it acts like an indica and is very relaxing. the aroma is like a sweet berry and almost has a sweet grape like taste to it. its poppin with trichomes and the buds are sticky and kinda fluffy. if you havent had this i recommend trying. it might even put u to slee...
Oregon Pinot Noir Shatter Look: Square solid gold/tan and flat chips, very nice. Probably the best look of the 8 differnt concentrates i just picked up( 8th of each, i do it for Jersey baby) . Smell/Taste: a sweet wineish grapey licorice taste, with a hint of kush,very distinct. Effects: Straight h...
I picked this up because of the grape flavor I've heard so much about. Had no idea it was NOT considered an indica!!!! Just heard of it around town here in Portland. I am hoping that someone with the appropriate knowledge (I obviously don't have it) can explain how and why this is listed as a Sat...
I worked at a great pace with this one, keeps me chill and focused with an elevated and reflective mood, very calm 🤙🏾
I don't know how this is a sativa. The effects feel much more like an indica or indica-dominant hybrid, with couch lock and a relaxing body high. I like it, but wouldn't use it if I need to get things done.
Hawaiian Purple Kush
Pitbull
