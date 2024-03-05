It is not a “balanced hybrid” IMO, the brand itself on the bag says INDICA! And it definitely is if not an Indica dominant hybrid. I have fibro and PTSD along with GAD so the pain is usually random and intense. I lit up a joint of this and my chest, back, knees, and neck are so thankful rn. It creeps in slow but it has a very soothing euphoria. The munchies are gonna pull up on you hard!! Really nice :)