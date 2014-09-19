Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is an extremely good new strain that I came across back in December (2015). Long lasting effects, a very pleasant body high, and relief from muscle pains, insomnia and stress are some of the greatest benefits of this great little strain.
Really good indica. Usually any indica will knock me out right away but this one didn't, which means I actually got to enjoy it. It was a great high, very happy and care free. I laid down on my couch and felt like my whole body was made of pudding. Major dry mouth though.
Really good indica. Usually any indica will knock me out right away but this one didn't, which means I actually got to enjoy it. It was a great high, very happy and care free. I laid down on my couch and felt like my whole body was made of pudding. Major dry mouth though.