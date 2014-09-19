ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ortega reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ortega.

Reviews

10

Avatar for rasAndre420
Member since 2015
Very nice it works to insomnia and pain. When you use it at night it is like an sleep pill
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for JacobbTG
Member since 2016
This is an extremely good new strain that I came across back in December (2015). Long lasting effects, a very pleasant body high, and relief from muscle pains, insomnia and stress are some of the greatest benefits of this great little strain.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for jscovs
Member since 2015
Really good indica. Usually any indica will knock me out right away but this one didn't, which means I actually got to enjoy it. It was a great high, very happy and care free. I laid down on my couch and felt like my whole body was made of pudding. Major dry mouth though.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for professor77
Member since 2014
mr nice's ortega was an ez grow and cures to a great up and relaxing mostly head high. Certainly makes me sleepy when i vape it late at night.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for frijoldaddy
Member since 2014
one of the best shit I've tried laughed like it was my first time smoking, happy as Fuck. definitely would smoke again. kind of tricky suddenly it hits you.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted