Otter Popz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Otter Popz.
Otter Popz strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Otter Popz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
i........e
August 9, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Game over ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
M........z
June 23, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Headache
My review is off of the hash rosin form of this strain…. Not really a fan though, the terp profile is pretty nice and the taste of it is also pretty decent.. it’s getting a 2 star from me because I got all 3 of the negative effects that have been reported from this strain.. I’ve had a weird headache in the back of my head since I started smoking it, I’m getting panic attacks all the time and I feel all paranoid too like all my senses are heightened and it feels as if I’m on high alert
r........2
August 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
This strain made me sleepy and I have a headache. I probably won’t be getting this one again.
m........j
May 1, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Relaxing giggly high!
l........w
May 31, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
good as heeeeellllllll dude.
K........4
June 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I had never had this before and it is amazing! Tastes so good, helped me get out of my comfort zone and try new things without anxiety weighing me down.
S........8
October 7, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Gas MMMMM🔥🙌