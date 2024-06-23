My review is off of the hash rosin form of this strain…. Not really a fan though, the terp profile is pretty nice and the taste of it is also pretty decent.. it’s getting a 2 star from me because I got all 3 of the negative effects that have been reported from this strain.. I’ve had a weird headache in the back of my head since I started smoking it, I’m getting panic attacks all the time and I feel all paranoid too like all my senses are heightened and it feels as if I’m on high alert