Otter Popz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Gelato 41. Otter Popz is 30-33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Otter Popz effects include creative, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Otter Popz when dealing with symptoms associated with appetite loss, depression, and PTSD. Bred by unknown breeders, Otter Popz features flavors like berry, cherry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Otter Popz typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Otter Popz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Otter Popz strain effects
Otter Popz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
