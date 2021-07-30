Over Flo
Over Flo effects are mostly energizing.
Over Flo potency is higher THC than average.
Over Flo, also known as Overflo and Overflow,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and aroused. Over Flo has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Over Flo, before let us know! Leave a review.
Over Flo strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Over Flo strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Over Flo strain reviews(8)
Read all reviews
E........y
July 30, 2021
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
L........h
July 11, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
s........y
December 28, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy